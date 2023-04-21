Stacking tabs in case some of them are stacked
-
KubrickRubik
I think Vivaldi previously had the option to stack selected tabs despite some of them already being stacked. Now, I have to stack them by moving or using the Window panel, which is quite inconvenient
-
RadekPilich
This has been an issue for me for such a long time and only today did I find out, that it is possible to re-stack already stacked tabs by selecting them in the Window panel. No idea why it is not possible to do so from the tab bar. Anyways, doing so from the Window panel is nice as we can filter tab titles.
-
barbudo2005
Forget about stack tabs, use Otto Tabs.
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2