I use both Vivaldi webmail and disroot.org webmail.

There is one similalrity in between them.

Both Vivaldi Webmail and Disroot.org Webmail utilize Roundcube Webmail. On the one hand, there is one major difference. The server of Vivaldi webmail is more stable than the server of Disroot.org webmail. Whereas Vivaldi Webmail hardly have problems, Disroot.org Webmail has technical glitches every a few months. Both the interface of Vivaldi Webmail and Disroot.org Webmail are user-friendly, simple, and clean. There are no ads for both Vivaldi Webmail and Disroot.org Webmail.

In the term of privacy and security, Vivaldi webmail is safer than disroot.org webmail. Vivaldi Webmail is to respect privacy. Moreover, it never compromises with security and privacy. Even though disroot.org Webmail never tracks down users, there are concerns. Because the mail is not encrypted, someone might read his or her email. In other words, someone may scan or (tracks down) on his or her email. Therefore, disroot.org webmail does not tell the truth to users. In contrast, Vivaldi Webmail tells the truth to users. （You can read about disroot.org Webmail while you visit reddit Website.)