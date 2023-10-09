Dear Browser Development Team,

I would like to request a new feature for your browser that allows users to open certain URLs in specific workspaces. For instance, when I open a JIRA link from an email, I would like it to automatically open in the "Work" workspace. I have been searching for such a feature even before the release of the workspace feature. Although the new workspace feature comes close to fulfilling my requirement of dividing private and work browser tabs, it still lacks the ability to keep certain URLs in specific workspaces using rules, such as regex or placeholders.

I believe this feature would greatly enhance productivity and organization for many users who frequently switch between different tasks and workspaces. Thank you for considering my feature request, and I look forward to seeing this feature implemented in future browser updates.

Best regards,

André