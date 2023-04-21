Workspaces not saving proprely
ShubbNiggurrath
Whenever I close the main window, then reopen it, some of the tabs saved in workplaces (usually all of the ones from a single workspace, or most of them) move themselves to the "main" workplace page. This happens every time I open the browser. Eventually all of the workplace tabs move themselves back to the main one. I do not have any PWA extensions and could not find the cause of this issue.
@ShubbNiggurrath A known issue for some users, the devs are working on a fix.
Great feature addition if the tabs are persist.
Any update on the fix?
@mikewuch Some fixes are landed on snapshot and may (or not) land on a minor stable update too
@mikewuch I confirm the fixes are in snapshot 6.1.3001.3 and tested working
regberesford
Yep, correct. Esp when shut the system down (happened multiples of times) and restart vs coming off sleep. I have found the later is ok, the former (starting from power up, startup ) find all the tabs reconsolidate to one workspace leaving 0 tabbed workspaces. - it's all cool, i am happy workspaces is there and things are in progress.
LocutusOfBorg
OK just tested and Snapshot still crashes if you create Workspaces and close and attempt to relaunch.
LocutusOfBorg
OK just disabled all extensions that I though might conflict with Workspaces and tested and Snapshot launched without issue. I reenable each extension one by one testing exit and relaunch and the issue seems to have disappeared. I am also able to close Snapshot using Close & Clean again. So the only issue remaining is the Workspaces being emptied on browser exit.
Any update on this issue. It is now August and I continue to have the same problem with tabs disappearing from workspaces (any moving back to the "default" workspace) when browser is closed. Last post I see was back in April. Does not seem like this is getting much attention
Hi, it's Dec 2024, version 7.0, and I keep experiencing the same issue. Any ideas?
mib2berlin Soprano
@EvaYo
Hi, all my tabs in workspaces survive restart on Vivaldi or the system.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27, on Windows 11 and Linux.
You are the first user report this since a Year, any tab related extension running, Tab Wrangler for example?
@mib2berlin, thank you for the fast response.
I'm on Windows 10 if that matters, and yes, I keep experiencing this. I rarely close the browser, actually, only when I restart, that's why I noticed it recently. I've been a vivaldi user for about 4-5 months.
mib2berlin Soprano
@EvaYo
Hm, I test a lot and restart Vivaldi several times a day, reboot to Linux and so forth.
I never lost one single tab.
Maybe other user can reproduce this, make no sense to report it to the bug tracker at moment.
Cheers, mib