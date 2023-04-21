I love using workspaces to organise my projects. Being able to hibernate them when I don't work on them is brilliant.

But knowing if they are hibernated or not requires right clicking through each workspace and seeing if the "Hibernate Workspace" context item is available or not.

It would be incredibly useful (and more productive) if there were some visual indicator that the workspace is already hibernated. Could be that the text is greyed out, italic, etc. or the background could be different, or perhaps a border, or an icon to the right:

Please save me from the slightly OCD drudgery of checking each workspace constantly.