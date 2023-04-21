Workspace Hibernate - Visual Indicator
-
I love using workspaces to organise my projects. Being able to hibernate them when I don't work on them is brilliant.
But knowing if they are hibernated or not requires right clicking through each workspace and seeing if the "Hibernate Workspace" context item is available or not.
It would be incredibly useful (and more productive) if there were some visual indicator that the workspace is already hibernated. Could be that the text is greyed out, italic, etc. or the background could be different, or perhaps a border, or an icon to the right:
Please save me from the slightly OCD drudgery of checking each workspace constantly.
-
I just came across a keyboard shortcut option to hibernate inactive workspaces. Hurrah! This works just fine for me. I can just tap this every now and then and stop worrying about it.
-
@jorjives Thanks for pointing that out. This will work with me as well. I still think it would be nice if you there was a box you could check mark beside each individual workspace that could auto hibernate after a period of time. As there are certain workspace I would want hibernated, but others I want untouched.
-
jabberwockxeno
I'm going to bump this: I often have literally thousands of tabs open, and was looking into Workspaces as a tab management solution, but the inability to see which workspaces are hibernated or not at a glance makes the feature basically useless.
Yes, I can right click them to see if the Hibernate icon is there, but even if the window/workspace is active, sometimes that won't show up, and I can't afford the ambiguity, nor does the "hibernate inactive workspaces" shortcut work for me since I would have many workspaces still open at once and would need to hibernate them selectively.
I really hope this can be added.
-
mib2berlin
@jabberwockxeno
Hi, this feature is already in the latest snapshot (Beta) for Vivaldi 6.6, this should be in the next stable release.
Cheers, mib