Workspace not saved
martinschaible
Hi!
I hope, that have understood the workspaces right. It shows, that i have three tabs in the workspace.
I close Vivaldi, then i start it and my workspaces are empty. What goes wrong here?
Thanks!
Cheers
Martin
Pesala Ambassador
@martinschaible In Settings, General, Startup with, are you starting with the save session?
I'm having the same issue. It's set to reload the last session, but two times out of the last three times I've restarted, workspaces are all empty and all tabs are grouped in the "Workspaces" entry on the menu.
All tabs are restored, just not in workspaces. And the window settings are kept so where I had two windows open, they both have the correct tabs restored.
DoctorG Ambassador
I guess much more duplicate thread on "not saved workspaces" will be opened when users do not check if there are existing ones.
I can only say: Devs are working on a fix.
arachnoden
Same. All tabs in workspaces disappear except for the main workspace. But not always.
same here, quite annoying, but thanks you are working on fix