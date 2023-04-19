Restore from Archive Not
In M3 I make frequent use of the archive folder. No problem there but I am unable to "Restore from Archive" folder in All Messages > Archive. Anyone else?
daveargecy
I've had that issue for a long time. I think I saw that it was a known bug, but there doesn't seem to be any movement to fix it.
@janrif Does it work if you use move to > inbox via context menu on the mail? (albeit is still technically a bug)
@Hadden89 Yes, that seems to work.