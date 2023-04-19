3条建议
1、工作区支持备份和同步。
2、浏览器扩展程序排序。
3、翻译目标语言不要重启浏览器就初始化。
Pesala Ambassador
@EC1 Use English in this section of the forum, please.
Vote for Sync Workspaces.
I think those things are :
- Supports backup and synchronization the workspace .
- Supports browser extension sorting.
- Supports not initializing the translation target language as the browser restart.
