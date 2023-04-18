Workspace Names Displayed on Windows
ChadGarion25
I've been a supporter of Named windows for a while (see here). Workspaces are pretty close to accomplishing this goal, at least from my perspective.
What needs to be added is the workspace of a window should override the active tab name when displayed in either the Task Bar or Task View windows (see highlighted screenshots bellow). That way I don't have to change my navigation method and I can still see clear names of workspaces with their emoji Icon for better visibility.
UPDATE - Another place that needs the workspace name visibility is the Windows side panel where it currently says "Window - [TAB NAME]", It should instead read "[WORKSPACE NAME] - [TAB NAME]" if it is currently a workspace
I was mistaken; the workspaces do show up in the windows sidebar, you have to scroll down to see them. The windows I saw were the default windows that show up with workspaces. There are already suggestions to remove them from the pannel.
Fully support this!
If manually named windows are too difficult to implement (that other request has been up for over 5 years now despite thousands of views, triple-digit upvotes, and 85 posts), this could be a simple enough alternative to make most people happy and not have to work out a whole new and possibly complicated feature. Adding an opt-in/-out button in settings should also alleviate objections of those who rely on knowing the current tab's name - but other than that I truly see nothing that could possibly be an issue with implementing this.