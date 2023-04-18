I've been a supporter of Named windows for a while (see here). Workspaces are pretty close to accomplishing this goal, at least from my perspective.

What needs to be added is the workspace of a window should override the active tab name when displayed in either the Task Bar or Task View windows (see highlighted screenshots bellow). That way I don't have to change my navigation method and I can still see clear names of workspaces with their emoji Icon for better visibility.