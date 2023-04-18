-
Bit of a niche question but is there any way to keep Vivaldi from renaming files when saving?
Let's say, for example, I have an image with the name image.jpg saved and later I try downloading the same file.
What happens is Vivaldi then renames it to image(1).jpg and saves it.
That's all fine and dandy but I'd rather have it prompt me saying "image.jpg already exists, do you want to replace it?", like most other programs I use:
And yes, I am using the 'Save As' option.
Is that behavior possible? I find it really useful for keeping me from downloading duplicates by accident.
Thanks.
@camemb3rt Can not be changed as it is a Chromium core feature which can not be fixed by small Vivaldi dev team.
@DoctorG I see, that's a shame.
The thing I miss the most from Firefox is their download behavior. From remembering which folder to save to depending on which website the file was downloaded to this renaming thingy. I hope a future Chromium version will make such changes available or more doable.
But don't get me wrong, the pros from using Vivaldi vastly outweigh such inconveniences, keep up the amazing work.
And thanks for the quick reply.
Pesala Ambassador
@camemb3rt Just double-click the existing file to overwrite it.
@Pesala Thanks for the suggestion but I have way too many files to keep looking around the directory for that to be a convenient option. I could just also manually rename it when I notice the "(1)" if I'm to do that.
What I do to remedy this problem is running Czkawka like once a month to get rid of all the duplicates I undoubtedly end up saving by accident. It's not as clean of a solution but it does the trick.
@camemb3rt Try to use the extension Downloads Overwrite Already Existing Files. It works well for me.
@Joy Wow, thanks, that did the trick.
Never thought a extension could achieve this so I didn't bother searching on that front.
Appreciate it.
To anybody that was also using that extension @Joy mentioned, it recently stopped working but that's not a problem, this feature got added to Vivaldi and can be found in "Settings>Downloads>Avoid Filename Collisions When Choosing Save As"