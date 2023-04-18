Bit of a niche question but is there any way to keep Vivaldi from renaming files when saving?

Let's say, for example, I have an image with the name image.jpg saved and later I try downloading the same file.

What happens is Vivaldi then renames it to image(1).jpg and saves it.

That's all fine and dandy but I'd rather have it prompt me saying "image.jpg already exists, do you want to replace it?", like most other programs I use:



And yes, I am using the 'Save As' option.

Is that behavior possible? I find it really useful for keeping me from downloading duplicates by accident.

Thanks.