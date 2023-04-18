Hello,

I would really appreciate some help. I just updated my Vivaldi to the latest version and it introduced the Workspaces feature. I set up a Workspace called "Default" containing all 109 of my current tabs. Then, I started a new Workspace with only one blank tab. But when I closed that tab by middle clicking my mouse while hovering over it, it closed Vivaldi and I cannot figure out how to recover my 109 tabs after reopening. The "Default" Workspace does not appear in the dropdown menu, in fact no Workspace is shown, and those tabs are not in any recently closed tabs section, including in the bin symbol at the top right of the browser window.

Any help would be greatly appreciated,

Thank you,

Danweb