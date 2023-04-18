Sortable Windows Panel
With the introduction of Workspaces it would be even more convenient to allow manual sorting/positioning of Windows and Workspaces similar to Tab Stacks within a Window Group.
hello
first of all i want to say that i really like Vivald for Windows. I use it more and more...
BUT there are some parts that i would love to "evolve" like the sorting of the Windows in the panel with the same name.
Is there a way to sort the Windows by hand? If there is i did not find it, if there is not then there it should be.
Thank you for your kind help either way...
C.
Pesala Ambassador
@CyranodeB See the droplist at the top of the Windows Panel. Drag and Drop works if Sort Manually is selected.
yea but HOW to sort? ... shuffle the Windows order?
Either:
- drag the window title to its new position
- select and press
Alt+
🠉or
🠋to move up or down in list.
neither of the two methods works?!!??? what do i do wrong?
i select the "Window" i want do "move" but nothig is dragable... or movable with ALT + arrows....
????
i use the latest Vivaldi update (german version)... on windows 10...
Pesala Ambassador
@CyranodeB Drag and Drop only works if Sort Manually is selected.
yes of course i have "Sort Manually" selected....
You should see something similar to the following when dragging title to new position; screen capture below is on Linux environment but I have confirmed same behaviour in Windows 10:
Can you post a screen capture of what happens when attempting to move window title?
thank you for your time BUT you are "moving" the TABs... i want to rearrange the WINDOWs...
the sequence of the WINDOWs....
so the sorting of the Windows is not possible??
... well then, where can i request for that feature to be added?
You are correct it is not possible; my mistake, sorry.
Feature request can be made here, Desktop Feature Requests | Vivaldi Forum
FWIW, maybe Windows should support this in its Taskbar and Vivaldi reflect its ordering.
... can I link this discussion there?
-
@CyranodeB Please create a feature request with good description of what you need.
Just a link is against rules for a valid Feature Request.
ok
thank you
Dear Sirs
As an avid user of Vivaldi, I am missing this feature and therefore request your help/deed to implement it as discussed in this topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104429/sorting-windows-panel
Summarising it like this:
In the panel "Windows" one can manually sort all "Tabs".
It would help a LOT if one could also sort the Windows themselves.
Like in the example below here (Screenshot) for example have the
"Window - News" AFTER the "Wiindow - Finance".
I thank you very much for considering to implement this very useful feature.
C.
i made a request here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104449/manual-sorting-of-windows-in-windows-panel
let me know if you think it is ok or if you would change something.
thank you for all your help
C.
... it could also be a sequence that could be predefined and that would be how Vivaldi starts the last open Windows so to create the requested order?
.... just spitballing ideas....