Separate Builds for Apple Silicon?
Are there builds for Apple Silicon M1/M2 only? I only found universal builds on the download page.
Universal apps have code for both Intel & arm in them (it is just like how the old Universal apps were that had PowerPC and Intel years ago).
OakdaleFTL
@Anotia Perhaps not until Apple's macOS support on Intel chips is over and those earlier OSs are near their end of life... (Sorta like what happened to 32-bit applicatons: El Capitan was the last to support them!)
@Chas4 Indeed, I was just thinking if I could save some space by downloading unique builds for Apple Silicon devices, since the code and resources for Intel support are not necessary for them
Conterganer
Warum gibt es immer noch keine spezielle Version für Apple Silicon M1/M2/M3?