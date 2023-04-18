@tealing: I'm getting the same thing on my Pixel 7. If you scroll down a bit on History or Bookmarks, as you say, you can't scroll upwards all the way unless you scroll down a bit again when it starts to yank to close the panel. Do it too hard and fast, and the panel just closes. Frustrating.

Also, why is Zoom now called "Default Zoom". I'm expecting the page to go back to the global default I've set in Settings when pressing it, but it shows the zooming function. This is fine, as that's the way I want it, but it should just be called Zoom like it was before. Maybe I've misunderstood something.

Other than that, congratulations to Vivaldi. Look forward to using the new features.