Vivaldi on Android is fast and fun on mobiles and tablets.
jon Vivaldi Team
Powerful features, improved performance, and enhanced privacy shine in the browser’s latest update. Download Vivaldi 6.0 on Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks.
stardepp Translator
Slow first
S_Paternotte Translator
I like the way that the Panel (bookmarks, history, notes, translator) elegantly opens for 3/4 of the screen heigth.
@jon, great
quicksand4627 Ambassador
@jon I love this update. Though Vivaldi crashed multiple times. Working fine after after a reboot. Is there any way to turn off bottom sheet panel ? I like it. But there should be an option to revert to the old UI.
The new "Bottom sheet panel" design is seriously faulty.
When you scroll down e.g. bookmarks and the scroll motion stops, then trying to scroll upwards the list, the panel just starts to close. Not so great UX.
In order to scroll upwards, one has to first scroll down a bit (not possible if already at the bottom of the list!) and do the upwards scroll before the scrolling down the list motion stops. It's really bad design. Kind of surprised that the dev team did not detect this.
@tealing: I'm getting the same thing on my Pixel 7. If you scroll down a bit on History or Bookmarks, as you say, you can't scroll upwards all the way unless you scroll down a bit again when it starts to yank to close the panel. Do it too hard and fast, and the panel just closes. Frustrating.
Also, why is Zoom now called "Default Zoom". I'm expecting the page to go back to the global default I've set in Settings when pressing it, but it shows the zooming function. This is fine, as that's the way I want it, but it should just be called Zoom like it was before. Maybe I've misunderstood something.
Other than that, congratulations to Vivaldi. Look forward to using the new features.
While it's wonderful to have all these tab options on mobile as well, it's frustrating that there's not way to save those tabs efficiently. Maybe I researched something in a tab stack and want to save it for the future?
I don't understand why the first thought to free up memory on mobile is to discard the user's tabs, most of it isn't junk, at least for me. If you give users the option to hoard tabs you should also you give an option to bookmark those easily. A 'bookmark all tabs' option would already be suffice.
I hope you can address this in an update soon. Especially since you already have the logic in the desktop version.
This update caused Autofill to stop working.
How to repeat: Go to sign in of any web page and tap on password.
After tap nothing happens.
A popup for autofill should show above the keyboard.
Thanks
I am very disappointed that this does not work on my android 6 phone. Why is backward compatibility not possible.
stardepp Translator
@mdsskev Android 6 was released in 2015, which is 8 years ago, so you can't expect software for this outdated Android to still be available. This is not because of Vivaldi, other software does not support it anymore either.
Android 6: Last security patch status: August 2018
Please provide split view for android tablet and iPad os tablet app. I am using it most of the time. Use GPU acceleration for tabs management and processing GPU is not used in most browsers and mac as well. Please provide tabs management in iPad os and android tablet.
edwardp Ambassador
@stardepp A previous phone I had with Android 6, was the only Android I've had all these years, with as close to having stock Android as one could get. No bloat whatsoever.
edwardp Ambassador
@ashishpat said in Vivaldi on Android is fast and fun on mobiles and tablets.:
Please provide split view for android tablet and iPad os tablet app. I am using it most of the time. Use GPU acceleration for tabs management and processing GPU is not used in most browsers and mac as well. Please provide tabs management in iPad os and android tablet.
Please post your requests here, so others can vote on your requests. The upvote count of the original post, is what the developers look at when adding new features. Thanks.
mib3berlin
@kabeersiddiqui
Hi, I can scroll down and up as I like in bookmarks or notes.
This thread an about an older version of Vivaldi, please open a new thread for your issue and add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib