yeah such a basic computer function shouldn't be such a hassle. so i wrote a script in autohotkey to automatically save a webpage as an url with ctrl+shift+u here's the script if you know how to run autohotkey... you can change the key and you will need to tell it where to save the url as well....

#NoEnv

#Persistent

#SingleInstance Force

#IfWinActive ahk_class ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1

^+U:: ; Press Ctrl+Shift+U to save URL to a .url file

{

; Get the active window's title

WinGetTitle, WindowTitle, A

; Replace illegal characters with underscores CleanTitle := RegExReplace(WindowTitle, "[/\\:*?""<>|]", "_") ; Specify the base file path BaseFilePath = C:\Users\PutUserNameHERE\Your URL folder HERE\%CleanTitle%.url ; Initialize the counter Counter := 0 ; Set the initial file path FilePath := BaseFilePath ; Check if the file already exists While FileExist(FilePath) { ; Increment the counter Counter++ ; Append the counter to the filename FilePath := BaseFilePath . " (" . Counter . ").url" } ; Copy the URL to the clipboard Send, ^l^c ClipWait, 1 ; Retrieve the URL from the clipboard URL := Clipboard ; Create the .url file content FileContent = ( [InternetShortcut] URL=%URL% ) ; Write the .url file FileAppend, %FileContent%, %FilePath% MsgBox, URL saved to %FilePath%

}

#IfWinActive