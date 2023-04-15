Save as (file) URL
Vivaldi Desktop can save an URL to a file with content
[InternetShortcut]
URL=https://www.example.com
Please add this functionality to the "Send to" options of Vivaldi Android.
In my view it would also be sensible to hide text that describe the options like "Screenshot" or "Send link" to save space and display the text by long button press - maybe a good idea throughout the whole icon representations in the Vivaldi UI?
indigofairyx
yeah such a basic computer function shouldn't be such a hassle. so i wrote a script in autohotkey to automatically save a webpage as an url with ctrl+shift+u here's the script if you know how to run autohotkey... you can change the key and you will need to tell it where to save the url as well....
#NoEnv
#Persistent
#SingleInstance Force
#IfWinActive ahk_class ahk_class Chrome_WidgetWin_1
^+U:: ; Press Ctrl+Shift+U to save URL to a .url file
{
; Get the active window's title
WinGetTitle, WindowTitle, A
; Replace illegal characters with underscores CleanTitle := RegExReplace(WindowTitle, "[/\\:*?""<>|]", "_") ; Specify the base file path BaseFilePath = C:\Users\PutUserNameHERE\Your URL folder HERE\%CleanTitle%.url ; Initialize the counter Counter := 0 ; Set the initial file path FilePath := BaseFilePath ; Check if the file already exists While FileExist(FilePath) { ; Increment the counter Counter++ ; Append the counter to the filename FilePath := BaseFilePath . " (" . Counter . ").url" } ; Copy the URL to the clipboard Send, ^l^c ClipWait, 1 ; Retrieve the URL from the clipboard URL := Clipboard ; Create the .url file content FileContent = ( [InternetShortcut] URL=%URL% ) ; Write the .url file FileAppend, %FileContent%, %FilePath% MsgBox, URL saved to %FilePath%
}
#IfWinActive