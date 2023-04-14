Deleting cookies on exit, is there a setting for this?
I seem to be losing all my web site settings whenever I restart my computer. This has only started happening recently. Is there a Vivaldi setting (which I might have changed inadvertently) that specifies whether cookies are kept or not on exit?
DoctorG Ambassador
@isbd Save Cookie only for a Session until Vivaldi closed (Global!): Settings → Privacy → Cookies → Session Only
Ah, OK, thanks. That isn't my problem though.
I'll have to watch more carefully what exactly is happening.
DoctorG Ambassador
@isbd May be caused by a privacy extension installed? DuckDuckGoPirvacy? Or program like CCleaner?
LahenVieLesry
Hello, I am also facing the same problem now. May I ask if your problem has been resolved? If so, what method was used?