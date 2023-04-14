Nicknames in Vivaldi for Android?
-
It seems that nicknames don't work in my Vivaldi for Android. Is it normal?
If I type the nickname, I see the URL link as a suggestion below the address bar, but [nickname] + [return] doesn't open the URL.
Instead, it searches for the nickname in the default Search Engine.
Nicknames for searches (...%s), instead, work.
-
mib2berlin
@michelebs
Hi, if I understand your issue correctly you need a space and then the search engine change.
Cheers, mib
-
Yes, this is the "search mode": [nickname] + [space] + [word to search], and is set for the search engine. Every search engine has a nickname.
But nicknames are also associable to bookmarks; in this case, they are associated to single webpages (URL). I could set "viv" as a nickname for forum.vivaldi.net, for example, and when I type ["viv"] + [return], Vivaldi for Desktop opens the Forum homepage.
In Vivaldi for Mobile, instead, this operation searches the word "viv" with the default search engine. Is it normal?
-
mib2berlin
@michelebs
Ah OK, I don´t use nicknames but set some and can confirm it does not work like the desktop version.
I guess it´s not implemented but you can report it as bug.
Please use your Android device to report, it fills some settings in the form automatically.
I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
RadekPilich
Same here, nicknames don't work for me on Android and haven't been working for months.
-
RadekPilich
The feature request is here with less than 10 votes. This gap between desktop and mobile is seriously hindering the usefulness of bookmark nicknames - it's more necessary feature for mobile than for desktop due to the interface limitations of mobile.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46629/enable-bookmark-nicknames?_=1711461113986