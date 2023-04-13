Add badges to Web Panels
Would be great to be able to see the number of notifications received for each web panel.
For messaging apps, emails, and so forth.
PS: I've looked for this feature request and found a hit where it said it had been implemented. I'm using WhatsApp and don't see any badge numbers, thus this post. If I'm missing some obvious option I didn't find, feel free to delete this post.
@JohnnyBgood
something like this?
should be this option:
@derDay Yes, looks about right, but for non-native panels.
I have that option set (I suppose it's default) but it doesn't detect incoming texts in WhatsApp panel.
I know I have at least 3 unread messages looking at my phone notifications.
@JohnnyBgood
perhaps you have to activate once your panel
please mention/answer me another time
@derDay I have used it, it's synced with phone, etc.
Works fine when I open the panel and use the webapp.
It just has no badge numbers when I receive new texts.
Perhaps I can report it as a bug instead.
I have the "separate width" active and the floating option active as well.
No periodic reload. I can try this one.
@JohnnyBgood
nah, didn't work for me either. Got a badge at my vivaldi forum tab (and at my bookmark bar) but not at my vivaldi search panel, which I opened before but had it now in the "background"
I am experiencing this same problem.
In version 6.5.3189.3, the function works fine.
But in version 6.7/6.8, the feature does not work.
I take skype as an example as follows:
- If skype panel is open, can receive new messages.
- If the skype panel is not open and new messages come in, the badge are not updated.
When you do the following, the badge will be updated:
- Click any icon in the panel to activate the panel (not limited to skype), the badge will be updated to show that there are new messages.
- Turn on the "PERIODIC RELOAD" function of Skype panel (actually, I don't need Skype to periodic reload).