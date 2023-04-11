We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Fullscreen problem - No fullscreen
-
Hi,
I have this problem form few months. I was hoping it will go away with updates, put it still occurs. Basically, after the browser is open a while, I am unable to switch to full screen on YouTube or any video. Basically, no shortcut or full screen button on YT works. It just stops. I have to close the browser. Open it again, go to the video I was watching and switch to full screen. It happens all the time, and it's very annoying. It happens only with Vivaldi, as I use other browsers and they work fine. I have the latest Vivaldi, drivers, windows etc. It's just Vivaldi bug I guess. Please look into this, as it's driving me crazy. Thank you.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Apogenic Perhaps related to extensions?
Can you test with disabling all extensions or in a test profile with no extensions or guest view?
-
@DoctorG It might be however I use same extensions in all my Chromium browsers, (Chrome, Brave, Opera). I'll check it. Thanks for advice. If I find something, I will report it here.
-
@Apogenic any news on the issue? I am experiencing the same.
-
mib3berlin
@Pauloklol
Hi, the OP never reported back if the suggestions of @DoctorG work.
Chrome extensions can cause strange issues in Vivaldi, trying the guest mode or a test profile is the only way to sort this out.
Cheers, mib