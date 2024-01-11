@luetage These are good points, allow me to explain.

By default, any components inside the address "box" or status "box" grow to take up available space. You'll notice that when you hover over one of the buttons in the row that has only two of them, each of their click areas is half the address box width. I consider this to be the most visually pleasing "out-of-the-box" solution, rather than having components be justified to one side or centered.

(Can you post another screenshot without any custom icons? Recognizing the components will help me judge more accurately if they're supposed to grow like that.)

You can disable this growing behaviour by placing the Command Chain Flags vvh-disable-addressbar-universal-flex-grow and vvh-disable-statusbar-universal-flex-grow respectively, then use flexible spaces to adjust the gaps between the buttons to your liking:

As for the extensions, since these have their own grid layout, the extensions component currently fills the entire width of the address box by necessity. It also exhibits the same growing behaviour when there aren't enough extensions to fill the row.

I'll work on a few visual touch-ups to properly communicate that the extensions component isn't meant to be inline with other toolbar components. In the long term, I might work on a solution to have the extensions component be inline anyway.

Regarding the panels, I assume that you're talking about non-floating panels stretching the Pillar (that's what I like to call the UI construct to the side). This is currently the intended behaviour, to enable layouts like this one:

At the moment, you can avoid the panel stretching the Pillar by setting it to be on the opposite side of the tab bar. In the future, I will introduce an additional Command Chain Flag to enable the following:

When the panel is on the same side as the tab bar, it is no longer incorporated into the Pillar, but instead positioned at full height between the Pillar and the webpage.

For that Flag, I chose to place the full-height panel between the Pillar and the webpage (rather than between the Pillar and the edge of the browser window), since I want the draggable area of the browser window to touch one of the window corners at all times.

There are two known issues regarding the toolbar editor:

Toolbar components cannot be removed by dragging them to the area between the toolbar and toolbar editor window.

Toolbar component styling is partly applied to the demo toolbar inside the toolbar editor window.

I currently don't consider either one high enough of a priority to fix.

Besides that I'm not aware of any breakage of the toolbar editor modal on Windows. You should be able to drag in additional toolbar components and rearrange their order as normal. It looks like you're on Linux, can you send me a screenshot or a video of what seems to be broken?