Was looking for this myself but found nothing so made it myself.

Here's the code for the mod:

(function () { const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 15 * 1000; // 15 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 15 * 1000; // 15 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 30 * 1000; // 30 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 60 * 1000; // 1 minute //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 2 * 60 * 1000; // 2 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 3 * 60 * 1000; // 3 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 4 * 60 * 1000; // 4 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 5 * 60 * 1000; // 5 minutes function hibernateInactiveTabs() { const tabs = chrome.tabs.query({ currentWindow: true, active: false }, (tabs) => { tabs.forEach((tab) => { const elapsedTime = Date.now() - tab.lastAccessed; if (elapsedTime >= HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT) { chrome.tabs.discard(tab.id); } }); }); } setInterval(hibernateInactiveTabs, HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT / 2); })();

This script will hibernate inactive tabs after 5 minutes (you can change the HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT constant to set a different interval, i added a couple of examples in the script).

To install this mod in Vivaldi:

Save the code above as a .js file, for example, vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js.

Locate your Vivaldi's browser resources directory:

Windows: %localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application[VERSION]\resources\vivaldi

macOS: /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/Frameworks/Vivaldi Framework.framework/Versions/[VERSION]/Resources/vivaldi

Linux: /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi

Replace [VERSION] with the installed Vivaldi version.

In the resources\vivaldi folder, create a new folder named user_files if it doesn't exist.

Copy the vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js file into the user_files folder.

Open the browser.html file located in the resources\vivaldi folder with a text editor (make a backup before editing).

Add the following line before the closing </body> tag:

<script src="user_files/vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js"></script>

Save the browser.html file and restart Vivaldi.

Now, Vivaldi should automatically hibernate inactive tabs after the specified timeout.