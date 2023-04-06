Auto hibernate inactive tabs
Was looking for this myself but found nothing so made it myself.
Here's the code for the mod:
(function () { const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 15 * 1000; // 15 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 15 * 1000; // 15 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 30 * 1000; // 30 seconds //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 60 * 1000; // 1 minute //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 2 * 60 * 1000; // 2 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 3 * 60 * 1000; // 3 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 4 * 60 * 1000; // 4 minutes //const HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT = 5 * 60 * 1000; // 5 minutes function hibernateInactiveTabs() { const tabs = chrome.tabs.query({ currentWindow: true, active: false }, (tabs) => { tabs.forEach((tab) => { const elapsedTime = Date.now() - tab.lastAccessed; if (elapsedTime >= HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT) { chrome.tabs.discard(tab.id); } }); }); } setInterval(hibernateInactiveTabs, HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT / 2); })();
This script will hibernate inactive tabs after 5 minutes (you can change the HIBERNATE_TIMEOUT constant to set a different interval, i added a couple of examples in the script).
To install this mod in Vivaldi:
Save the code above as a .js file, for example, vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js.
Locate your Vivaldi's browser resources directory:
Windows: %localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application[VERSION]\resources\vivaldi
macOS: /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/Frameworks/Vivaldi Framework.framework/Versions/[VERSION]/Resources/vivaldi
Linux: /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi
Replace [VERSION] with the installed Vivaldi version.
In the resources\vivaldi folder, create a new folder named user_files if it doesn't exist.
Copy the vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js file into the user_files folder.
Open the browser.html file located in the resources\vivaldi folder with a text editor (make a backup before editing).
Add the following line before the closing </body> tag:
<script src="user_files/vivaldi-hibernate-inactive-tabs.js"></script>
- Save the browser.html file and restart Vivaldi.
Now, Vivaldi should automatically hibernate inactive tabs after the specified timeout.
Truemotion
Great. But can we set it more easily? By Tampermonkey? I remember that Vivaldi supports js scripts as usual extensions, if you drop them into vivaldi://extensions/
Good job. This really should be a built in feature by now
mib2berlin
@Aniexiety
Hi, nice mod, I want to use it in the snapshot build but tested this in the latest stable, too.
It does not work for me.
I copy the code and past it in a .js file.
I mainly want to use it for workspaces but it doesn´t hibernate regular tabs, too.
Anything wrong with my setup?
Vivaldi 5.8.2978.3, 5.7.2921.65 on Linux.
Cheers, mib
Zunikuu Ambassador
That would be a really useful feature. I have been always thinking about having that on Vivaldi, since some tabs do use resources on the background, and I do not want to do it manually when it is not needed to be in active tab.
@sjudenim Agree. It appears there are many similar feature requests. do you know which one might be closest to this one?
You actually don't need a mod for this, but you do need to enable an "experimental" flag:
vivaldi://flags/#high-efficiency-mode-available
Set to your preferred hibernation time. Restart.
Then:
chrome://settings/performance
Enable Memory saver. Tabs will hibernate on a timer.
Note that this flag is Enabled by default in Chrome 112, I don't know why it isn't available by default in Chromium 112. Maybe Google just wants to keep this feature a "secret" to only Chrome users...
All that's lacking is for Vivaldi to implement a Settings UI for it.
g_bartsch Ambassador
@Pathduck Thank you! This works very well. I'll need to make a note to turn these settings off if Vivaldi ever offers this feature natively.
@Aniexiety I don't believe this mod is actually working in its current state.
While
tab.lastAccessedworks in Firefox, it is not valid in Chromium based browsers.
const elapsedTime = Date.now() - tab.lastAccessed;results in
NaN.
I am not sure if there is an equivilant API option, so you might need to write your own log of last accessed times to storage.
Edit: I also wouldn't suggest putting this file in the
user_filesdirectory. Files in that folder will show up in the Page Actions dialog. Enabling it as a Page Action won't do anything, so it probably shouldn't be there.
You can create your own folder in
Vivaldi\Application[VERSION]\resources\vivaldior just put the js file in the same directory as
browser.html.
barbudo2005
Said:
I'll need to make a note to turn these settings off if Vivaldi ever offers this feature natively.
You will not have to turn it off. Because if Vivaldi implement a Settings UI for it, will only be making visible a feature that is already a native feature.
@Pathduck said in Auto hibernate inactive tabs:
You actually don't need a mod for this, but you do need to enable an "experimental" flag:
The flag seems not available in the newest snapshot?
@g_bartsch
Hi, this is not experimental anymore, Memory Saver is native now.
Chrome://settings/performance
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you Sir. I had found that by looking at the second link you posted.
But there is now no option to set a hibernate time?
@g_bartsch
Hi, iirc only Edge have this feature now, Chromium removed the flags to enable this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you.
I think it's here in Vivaldi working? No?
@g_bartsch
Yes this is working, I meant the hibernation time setting.
@mib2berlin I hope Vivaldi will expose that setting. I'm glad hibernation is working but don't feel happy having no idea how long for it is.
vivaldi://flags/#memory-saver-multi-state-mode
To Enabled, Restart.
Then in
chrome://settings/performance
You're welcome
Interestingly, the performance settings seem to live in
Local State, meaning they are active for all profiles.
Probably because they are still linked to the experimental flag being set.
For those brave enough, you can "fine-tune" the value in the JSON directly:
"performance_tuning": { "high_efficiency_mode": { "state": 2, "time_before_discard_in_minutes": 1 } },
@Pathduck said in Auto hibernate inactive tabs:
You're welcome
Indeed! Thank you so much; this is nice!!