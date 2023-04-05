-
genesisjoec
I am trying to navigate chase.com and every time I hit the space bar after trying to enter text on a field at the site, Vivaldi opens a new tab. Extremely annoying and inconvenient. M y only work around it to close the browser completely.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@genesisjoec Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Any specific page that does not require login? Because it would be hard to test and confirm otherwise.
-
I also got a bug related to the Space bar.
- Go to https://altfins.com/crypto-screener
- Apply a "Pre-set filter
- Hit the space bar
Then a annoying popup show up.
This do not happen in Chrome. And its not inteded by the creators of the website.
PS this is on Mac OSX.
-
@fahlsen CNR 7.4.3684.50 Win 11