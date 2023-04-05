Can't reorder Quick Commands
-
bennettscience
I'm having an issue reordering Quick Commands (Vivaldi 5.7.2921.65, Stable, arm64). In the past, I could drag and drop commands into the order I wanted, but with a recent update (not sure which one) I'm having issues. I made a short recording to show what's happening.
Is anyone else on Mac running into this?
-
bennettscience
Digging more into the issue, it looks like the mouse isn't targeting the correct element. For example, if I select the option below the one I want, I'm able to move it into position correctly. But even that is inconsistent.
-
I'm having this exact issue -- dragging with the mouse is very inconsistent with what element ends up exactly where.
Additionally, selection one of the elements and clicking the up and down arrows also doesn't reorder elements correctly. It looks like those clicks are basically ignored? Or it sometimes picks a random element to move around?
I'm using 7.0.3495.23 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux.