Microphone not working for Google services in Vivaldi
JarvisSoft
Hey Vivaldi Team,
You all were are doing great. Thanks for this amazing browser.
But I am getting a issue related to microphone from a long time in Vivaldi.
I am using Windows 10..
Vivaldi is up to date.
- Microphone working for all sites except Google services like (Google.com, Google Translate etc.)
- All google services shows that "No internet connection"
- Mic permission and all methods have been tried by me.
- I tried multiple online mic testing websites, all are detecting my voice through mic.
- Google services are able to use microphone on all other browsers like Chrome, Microsoft edge etc.
- All google services are able to use microphone on Android Vivaldi.
Looks like that google is blocking vivaldi users to use microphone xD
Here is a video I found on youtube related to this issue. If you want to watch then you check it out
link: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIleIyYtwSM&t=36s
Please help me ASAP
@JarvisSoft Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, Google Voice does not work in Vivaldi and probably never will.
It's a question of money mostly - Vivaldi simply cannot afford the cost of using the Google Voice API.
DoctorG Ambassador
@JarvisSoft Google & Microphone is a paid (by browser producers! per installation and year) service.
As i know Vivaldi won't support such unfree features in Desktop, and such costs are too high.
JarvisSoft
Okay, No worries
But what is the alternative or any complex/simpler method to use microphone in Google services.
Pesala Ambassador
@JarvisSoft One can already use voice search on YouTube.
JarvisSoft
but any way to use microphone in other services... any extension or any techy method ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@JarvisSoft Not with Vivaldi as i know.
And i guess, the Windows builtin Speech Recognition as a workaround (can not test) wont work.
Of all the Vivaldi upgrades, yet still no microphone input for google search, yahoo search, or any other search engine. Yet the moderators who monitor this forum need to seriously adjust your attitude. Never say never, or Google is charging too much for use of their blah blah blah! Come on vivaldi! Get your act together.
@bk2020 please stop spamming the forum digging out every thread that contains the word microphone and making the same claim over and over again.
@Pesala said in The browser won't see a microphone:
@bk2020 The reason why Vivaldi cannot do this has nothing to do with hiring the right developers. This was explained to you in a previous topic.