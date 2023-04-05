Hey Vivaldi Team,

You all were are doing great. Thanks for this amazing browser.

But I am getting a issue related to microphone from a long time in Vivaldi.

I am using Windows 10..

Vivaldi is up to date.

Microphone working for all sites except Google services like (Google.com, Google Translate etc.)

All google services shows that "No internet connection"

Mic permission and all methods have been tried by me.

I tried multiple online mic testing websites, all are detecting my voice through mic.

Google services are able to use microphone on all other browsers like Chrome, Microsoft edge etc.

All google services are able to use microphone on Android Vivaldi.

Looks like that google is blocking vivaldi users to use microphone xD

Here is a video I found on youtube related to this issue. If you want to watch then you check it out

link: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIleIyYtwSM&t=36s

Please help me ASAP