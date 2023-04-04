@NeadReport My first venture into Aldi was back in 2020, just before the pandemic began. At the time, it was a destination store for me, since it was the only one in the area and not exactly local. I had heard of Aldi, but had never been to that store prior. Since that time, I kept my shopping local.

But this past January, Aldi opened a second store in the area, which is a lot closer to me and I've been shopping there exclusively ever since. I was one of the first 100 customers in line the morning of the Grand Opening and received a gift card.

In 2020, I purchased an Ambiano single-serve coffee maker at the first store, which was an Aldi Find one week. Three years later, it still works.