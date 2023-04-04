We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Coffee with a "V"
NeadReport Ambassador
I'm thinkin' I need a Vivaldi coffee mug.
[ordered!]
Pesala Ambassador
@NeadReport Ideal for Covfefe.
@Pesala I see what you did there.
Barissimo Decaf Donut Store Blend (Fair Trade Certified) coffee from Aldi (U.S.), via single-serve pod:
@edwardp We love viv-Aldi. Was there just yesterday.
@NeadReport My first venture into Aldi was back in 2020, just before the pandemic began. At the time, it was a destination store for me, since it was the only one in the area and not exactly local. I had heard of Aldi, but had never been to that store prior. Since that time, I kept my shopping local.
But this past January, Aldi opened a second store in the area, which is a lot closer to me and I've been shopping there exclusively ever since. I was one of the first 100 customers in line the morning of the Grand Opening and received a gift card.
In 2020, I purchased an Ambiano single-serve coffee maker at the first store, which was an Aldi Find one week. Three years later, it still works.
My wife is on Facebook and there is a very active "Aldi Finds" group there. It's a bit cultish - but in a good way.
Our curse is that when we find something we really like, and it is affordable, that day always arrives when we can't find it again!
I also like their check-out model. Quick. You-bag-it (can't complain about crushed bread or chips!) and return the cart to get your quarter back - or make someone happy and pass your cart off to them.
@NeadReport For any of the Finds, have to get there ASAP, once they're gone, that's it, until or unless Aldi brings the same item back next year. The single-serve coffee makers have been brought back each year since I purchased mine. I believe they were last available in October 2022.
A couple of weeks ago, the new store was offering Aldi-branded merchandise as Finds, I picked up a hat, an umbrella and a tumbler.
The blue marble coaster in the coffee picture above and in my coffee posts on Mastodon, was a Find from January.
@edwardp Thanks for the Aldi tips, Ed. If I ever have questions, I know who my 'go to' person is
They're having Oktoberfest at the local stores this week, through Tuesday.
I have four of them.
@edwardp Headed there today!
I will be ordering a "Vivaldi" Mug now that I know it exists.