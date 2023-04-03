I see there have been reports on here for years about lack of smooth scrolling in Vivaldi on logitech mice, in particular with MX mice.

I was hoping the new Logi+ software might improve things but so far nothing has changed.

Has anyone managed to get smooth scrolling working on Vivaldi with Logitech mice?

It works perfectly in Chrome and Edge, both of which I understand have the same core engine. A bit of digging seems to indicate that this is a Logitech software issue as they simply haven't included support for Vivaldi even though it ought to be trivial and virtually the same as for chrome.

Is anyone in Vivaldi willing/able to pick this up and nudge Logitech for a little help?