Logitech smooth scrolling isn't (MX mouse)
I see there have been reports on here for years about lack of smooth scrolling in Vivaldi on logitech mice, in particular with MX mice.
I was hoping the new Logi+ software might improve things but so far nothing has changed.
Has anyone managed to get smooth scrolling working on Vivaldi with Logitech mice?
It works perfectly in Chrome and Edge, both of which I understand have the same core engine. A bit of digging seems to indicate that this is a Logitech software issue as they simply haven't included support for Vivaldi even though it ought to be trivial and virtually the same as for chrome.
Is anyone in Vivaldi willing/able to pick this up and nudge Logitech for a little help?
barbudo2005
Try the extension "Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller":
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/chromium-wheel-smooth-scr/khpcanbeojalbkpgpmjpdkjnkfcgfkhb
@En1gm4 I use a Logitech MX-Master 3 mouse and smooth scrolling works very reliably and flawlessly for me with Vivaldi.
@barbudo2005 thanks that does seem to help a lot but perhaps not a smooth as the mx is natively in edge and chrome... maybe some tweaking will help
@stardepp really? i wonder why mine isn't.
I have tried everything I can think of and was hoping the Logi Options+ might improve things.
Mine is a 2s so perhaps that make some difference (although really it shouldn't)
it seems smooth enough in a long scroll at speed but moving the scroll wheel slowly makes the page jump in pretty big movements
further testing would indicate that the extension doesn't help with smooth scrolling in gmail
@En1gm4 Do you use the button above the scroll wheel to switch from precision mode to freehand mode?
@stardepp
I have one in line with the scroll wheel to switch from smooth to "ratchet" if that is what you mean . I leave it in smooth mode most of the time but the pages still jump
fwiw, I am on latest vivaldi and latest windows 10 and running up to date logi options+
RiveDroite Ambassador
I have a Logitech MX Master 3 and have no issues with Vivaldi, even on Linux.
@En1gm4 Then the error does not seem to be with Vivaldi. Maybe an adblocker is set too sharp or something similar.
@En1gm4 It seems LTech hardcode support for FF, EDGE and Chrome ONLY.
Thanks. I had read that some time ago in my research. but then I don't understand how some people are getting smooth scrolling .. I.e with mx3.. perhaps just a different driver?
I've tried with and without Logitech options installed
having tried various settings on three computers (Win10 and Win11) I just cannot get the scrolling even close to the smoothness of chrome or edge.
The whole user experience is far worse. The only solution I can think of is to change the mouse which seems an odd one given it is a good quality mouse from one of the top manufacturers. (Or switch browsers which I would prefer not to do as I like Vivaldi.. but the customisations are not much help if such basic things as scrolling aren't working)
Sadly logitech is not interested in pursuing it and neither is Vivaldi so I'm stuck.
Hopefully that might change or someone else will find a solution
yngve Vivaldi Team
@En1gm4 As @Hadden89 says and links to above, Logitech is doing special "improved" handling of applications with particular names of the executable. Google Chrome and MS Edge are both named "chrome.exe" (maybe Edge is named something different, didn't check, but the same applies), while Vivaldi is named "vivaldi.exe", and if Logitech drivers see that the executable is named "chrome.exe" they switch on some improvements.
A recent post by Yandex referenced something similar with (I think) a different mouse when they posted about the same thing happening in some graphics drives (there is a patch for that one in 6.1).
This is not something we can do much about, except by reducing/eliminating our branding. It is something Logitech and the other peripheral vendors can do something about, though, by applying their "optimizations" to all application rather than picking some "winners".
bitverdreher
I have renamed the vivaldi.exe to chrome.exe. The only disadvantage I've noticed so far is that you have to do this again after every update. But I can live with that.