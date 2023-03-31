We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
There are way too much refused websites.
Vivaldi is wonderful, but there are way too much websites which are refused, because
- Vivaldi finds that they could be bad, thought they aren't (for instance
payonner dot com
or
- the website detects an advertisement blocker, thought there is no one (for instance
dailymotion dot com
)
@auie
Hi, are you sure you have disabled the Vivaldi ad blocker, I have to disable it for dailymotion .
Same for payonner
Cheers, mib
@auie said in There are way too much refused websites.:
payonner dot com
This is a SCAM site. This site is typo squatting for the legit site
payoneer.com- which opens fine in Vivaldi.
Yes, I was looking for payoneer dot com. I made a mistake.
Anyway as written in the first post, there are way too much websites which are refused.
Here another example:
duden dot de
For dailymotion dot com and duden dot de, my advertisement blocker is disabled.
Thank you mib2berlin for your answer.
How can you explain my enclosed cases ?
@mib2berlin said in There are way too much refused websites.:
You have to disable the Vivaldi ad blocker for some pages, use the shield icon in the address field to do so.
This is a enabled Vivaldi ad blocker shield icon:
If you use a ad blocker extension it is may better to disable it global in vivaldi://settings/privacy/:
Thank you mib2berlin for your answer.
When you click on the shield before the URL, you can stop blocking Ads or stop blocking anything just for the written URL.
In my case, it enables me to see dailymotion and duden.
@auie Hello everyone,
I'm sorry but duden dot de refuses again to be shown though "no blocking" has been choosen by the blocking level.
I would be happy to know how I can see the website.
@auie
Hi, no issues here with disabled ad blocker, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51:
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
stilgarwolf
@auie Vivaldi snapshot blocking trackers and adds + uBlock origin + PrivacyBadger + JShelter.
Thank you mib2berlin and stilgarwolf.
Indeed I can look at duden.de in the guest view.
@auie
I guess one of your extensions cause this.
Do you have other security/blocker extensions running?
-
Yes, I have few extensions.
@auie
Depends on how many you have you can use the 50% rule.
Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi, test duden.de.
Enable 50% of your extensions, restart and test again.
If the page work it is one of the other 50%, enable 50% of these extensions, test and so forth.
If you have only 5-6 extensions enable them one by one, restart every time.
Cheers, mib
Thank you mib2berlin but I have no idea where i can activate and desactivate the extensions.
Vivaldi menu, Tools > Extensions or Ctrl+Shift+E.
EDIT: You can open the help pages with F1, search for extensions give you more information.
Thank you very much mib2berlin.
I found which extension was disturbing
@auie
Please tell us which one, this can help other user.