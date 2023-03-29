Drag/Drop from download panel - not
I don't know if this was ever possible but, if it was, it doesn't seem to be working here and now. Anyone else? TIA
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif Was/is not implemented yet.
@DoctorG Has it been requested, i.e. should I add it to feature request? TIA
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif in the past It has been requested as a feature in bug tracker, no need to send another one.
@DoctorG Has this been assigned a VB#? TIA
@janrif is not a bug (so no VB) but a missing feature. For the when, I really don't know.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24803/drag-and-drop-in-download-panel?page=1