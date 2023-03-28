Remove the default window entry in workspaces list
-
From the default window, in the list of workspaces - remove the default window entry (+ separator). It serves no purpose and takes up space unnecessarily.
-
Def this. Serves no purpose something else does better and the space will soon be needed.
-
@Gregor said in Remove the default window entry in workspaces list:
It serves no purpose and takes up space unnecessarily.
Not to mention it's confusing functionality.
Workspaces are Workspaces and if we want a new tab or window (which is what this seems to give us) we can open a new tab or window better ways.
Accessing or modifying an existing Workspace, or creating a new Workspace is all this icon should do.
-
@g_bartsch it's unnecessary from the default window view, but it's necessary from workspace view so you could switch to default window.
I wrote about removing it only from the default window view.
-
OakdaleFTL
What I'd prefer is being able to name each and every one of the Workspaces...
-
@OakdaleFTL You can; right-click and choose Rename Workspace.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Gregor yeah if they remove the default, how do you easily switch back to default when in a workspace? I like having it there because mentally it's an easy way for me to get back. What would be another way?
-
-
@Gregor said in Remove the default window entry in workspaces list:
it's unnecessary from the default window view, but it's necessary from workspace view so you could switch to default window.
I may be misunderstand this, or my situation isn't working properly, but the entry at the top of my Workspace list isn’t in the active Workspace; it's in another Workspace. So choosing it takes me out of the present Workspace and sends me to another. That doesn't seem right.
-
OakdaleFTL
@g_bartsch You said "right-click and choose Rename Workspace" but that option only applies to subsequent workspaces. The initial workspace takes its name from whichever tab is active in it...
-
@OakdaleFTL Ah, I see what you want.
-
@Gregor yep sorry got confused. Plus when I clicked on the link searching something else, it didn't take me quite to the top where your picture was. Guess I could have looked. Thanks
-
jparoline Ambassador
Are any of ya'll seeing new bookmark tabs opening in Default workspace instead of active workspace?? Think this is a bug and it's driving me CRAZYY!
-
@jparoline Nothing like it here. If it's also in the clean profile then report as a bug.
-
Still no way of removing this 'default workspace'? It makes no sense to me and is driving me crazy, I have multiple workspaces that I can neatly switch with my mouse wheel, to reveal the tabs I have open in each, but I have this extra unwanted workspace that I can't get rid of.