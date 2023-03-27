Hide Message Content
Pesala Ambassador
It should be possible to allow the separator between the message list and the message content to be dragged all the way to the right or the bottom, to hide the message content from prying eyes.
This is an import privacy issue for users who work in an open office environment, or even at home if family members may be looking over one's shoulder.
yojimbo274064400
Maybe consider splitting into two feature requests:
to hide / show the message pane
resize to show more or less of message list / message pane
Pesala Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 No need. If the separator can be dragged like the Notes and Bookmarks description panes, the problem is solved. Double-click to hide it is a nice extra touch, but is not needed.
@Pesala I took the liberty to file this as a regression issue VB-110860 because it used to be possible to do this before version 5.2