Deleting some auto-completed address characters and then pressing enter goes to the auto-completed address
still_dreaming_1
I'm using Windows 10. This is in regards to address bar auto-complete. I do actually like having address bar auto-complete turned on, I'm not saying I don't want auto-complete in my address bar. Here is the main problem I am having. I often find I have correctly typed in the complete address I need to go to, and notice it has auto-completed several additional characters after that, possibly to a more specific address within that website. It makes sense that it works that way. So I delete all the auto added characters from the address bar, leaving only the address I actually want to go to. When I press enter, it then goes to the auto-completed address instead of the one that is displayed! This makes it impossible to visit certain addresses where it wants to auto-complete to something else. I don't want to have to toggle auto-complete on and off.
This seems like a bug to me. After you delete the auto added characters, it should not add them again if they are not displayed, just because you pressed enter.
still_dreaming_1
This is a very serious bug. Pressing enter from the address bar should submit what is currently in the address bar, not what used to be in the address bar.
Another really good example showing how problematic this is can be seen when trying to use the address bar to do a search. Often I will start typing out a search in the address bar and it is similar to something I have searched on before, so it auto completes, adding a bunch of stuff to the search. I then delete just the parts I don't want and press enter. It then does a search for what was in the address bar before I deleted part of the search. I then have to delete the part of the search I don't want directly within the search engine and search again.
I agree with @still_dreaming_1
If I type https://theaddress/star and previously I have gone to https://theaddress/start, whenever I type "star" and press enter it goes to "start" as Vivaldi has decided to autocomplete my address and go to it! Very naughty Vivaldi!
It makes sense to maybe press right arrow to get the address autocomplete, if you want it, rather than Vivaldi deciding for you what you want. That's the kind of thing I'd expect from a Microsoft product lol
has this been added to a wish list or bug list?
mib3berlin
@sirjeff
Hi, do you have a real example for other user to test?
There was massive changes for the address bar since 6 month, I don't think this is the same issue.
