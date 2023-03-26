I'm using Windows 10. This is in regards to address bar auto-complete. I do actually like having address bar auto-complete turned on, I'm not saying I don't want auto-complete in my address bar. Here is the main problem I am having. I often find I have correctly typed in the complete address I need to go to, and notice it has auto-completed several additional characters after that, possibly to a more specific address within that website. It makes sense that it works that way. So I delete all the auto added characters from the address bar, leaving only the address I actually want to go to. When I press enter, it then goes to the auto-completed address instead of the one that is displayed! This makes it impossible to visit certain addresses where it wants to auto-complete to something else. I don't want to have to toggle auto-complete on and off.

This seems like a bug to me. After you delete the auto added characters, it should not add them again if they are not displayed, just because you pressed enter.