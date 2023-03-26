Notifications appear in light mode when using dark mode
I never noticed it until recently but all my site notifications appear in light mode against the backdrop of my dark mode theme. I've searched all settings and can not find a way to alter notifications to dark mode. Any help is appreciated.
Tetsuosumo
@Tetsuosumo Are they using system theming?
@luetage Yes.
@Tetsuosumo Then they can’t be themed by Vivaldi.
@luetage Ok, thx
@Tetsuosumo starting the browser with
--force-dark-modeflag makes those popup requests (for geolocation, notifications, camera etc.) to appear dark themed.
@luetage suggested that for a similar issue here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80824/dark-theme-not-respected-on-linux
