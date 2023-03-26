How come when i open vivaldi settings i cant exit it?
there is the standard green, yellow and red circles on top left corner but when i hover it does not let me an "x" so i can click on them for them to actually do anything. this only happens when i open vivaldi preferences page.
@sasTRADES Click the red button, closes the window for Settings. If -for some reason- hovering the red button doesn't produce the function hints (+, -, etc.)
try clicking it anyway... Does that close the Settings window?
(You can choose to view Settings in a regular tab, too.)
Streptococcus
@sasTRADES
Are you trying to close just a tab or the whole browser? Clicking the red button just closes the interface, not the underlying process. Pull down the Vivaldi menu and choose Quit to close the whole thing. You can also use Cmd-Q to quit.
@OakdaleFTL this resloved my issue now that i have it opening in a tab. Still weird that when settings opened its own window that i could not close it.
@OakdaleFTL it was not having "x" "+" "-" appear nor was it doing anything when i clicked the green red yellow circles.
OakdaleFTL
@sasTRADES I'm flummoxed: I can't make this happen... When Settings open in its own window, the traffic light buttons work as they should, for me.
Do any other windows exhibit this behavior?
i get nothing when i hover over nor click.
Again, I don't understand what goes wrong on your system... I don't usually use the non-native window style; but it shouldn't lose the functionality of the stoplight buttons.
But -as you can see- hovering the green button (when Use Native Window is unchecked) doesn't trigger the tool tip... But the x, -, and zoom do show, for me.
Are you using the latest Vivaldi? Also, what version of MacOS are you on?
@OakdaleFTL
ventura Version 13.2.1 (22D68)
Vivaldi 5.7.2921.65 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Vivaldi settings window is the only time I dont get the options to close/minimize/maximize. When i put it on open in another tab, the options are available.
Any other Ventura users experiencing this? ( @sasTRADES : Have you asked other users on Apple's forums?)
I am just doing the work around with the tabs. Not wasting my time with this anymore. I didnt realize that was an option or at least I needed to be reminded it was an option. thanks.
OakdaleFTL
@sasTRADES said in How come when i open vivaldi settings i cant exit it?:
Not wasting my time with this anymore
Gotcha! But I like puzzles, so I'll check around. If I find out anything, I'll post it here.
I encountered the same issue if I open Settings in a new window.
There is no green/yellow/green buttons on the top left corner of the Settings window.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision b72df94f85dbb3ca0069a8940783a10278261384
OS macOS Version 14.5 (Build 23F79)