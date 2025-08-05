-
I would like to request the addition of a "Open Link in Tile" shortcut in the right-click menu. I feel it would be a major help to the workflow.
@Baron860 Does this answer your question?
@Baron860
Hi, you can create your own shortcuts with command chains and add it in the menu your want or even use an icon for it.
It´s a bit of work to get into but a very powerful Vivaldi feature.
Checkout:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
Cheers, mib
Yes it does. Thank you. I suppose I need to spend more time looking though those sections of the settings.
Thank you again for the tips!
@Baron860 Yes, there are million ways to enhance and customize Vivaldi.
@craziedde
Hi, this command chain doesn't work as expected, I will try to find a solution.
EDIT: I cant find one, the command parameter makes no sense to me.
I hope other users steps by with help.
This thread is a a Year old, maybe this worked at some point, I cant remember.
Yes, totally understand, looking forward to possible solution.
This feature is very useful for quick "sneak pick" into linked content without leaving the main pages
Something similar to the screenshot below
Maybe something similar to:
resulting in:
@yojimbo274064400
This work, thank you.
My knowledge about the command parameter syntax is zero.
@craziedde
Add the command chain @yojimbo274064400 provided or change the existing one.
Now open Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization > Link.
On the right side in Command Chains drag the new chain to the left where you want it.
@yojimbo274064400 & @mib2berlin,
This is looks good!
Just need somehow assign hotkey + click to this?
Consider assigning a Mouse Gestures | Vivaldi Browser Help instead.
@craziedde
To my knowledge these Shortcut+Click combinations are hard coded.
No way to change these at moment.
You can add or change an existing mouse gesture to this chain, I use them a lot, just get used to it.
I even add mouse gesture extensions to other browsers, cant live without anymore.
@craziedde
Did you use gestures at some point?
Hold right mouse button and perform gesture.
@mib2berlin works now ... thank you
(I was pressing left mouse button lol)
Now the subject of gesture for
Tile linkit does not work as it requires for link to be
activeto execute
custom command
@craziedde
Context menu work but mouse gesture not.
I am sorry but I give up for today.
Please consider raising as bug report here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser; the issue being
{link_url}placeholder does not work when Command Chain is assigned to Mouse Gesture.
Post the resulting VB reference here.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Right-click menu should contain "open link in tile":
Please consider raising as bug report here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser; the issue being
{link_url}placeholder does not work when Command Chain is assigned to Mouse Gesture.
Post the resulting VB reference here.
Thank you for troubleshooting this one for me.
Question:
If they resolve issue related to {link_url} +
mouse geusturenot working, do you think this
Command Chainwill be able to emulate
mouse clickon the link? (it feels like something is still going to require to bring focus on the link, and then after move the focus to the next link?
When resolved it should operate similar other mouse gestures. For example Opening Link in New Tab; press right pointer device button, move in downward direction, and release button.