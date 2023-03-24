Translate: Automatic language detection not works
-
Vivaldi: 5.7.2921.65
Hello everybody! I don't know if you've noticed, but for Translate, if the source language isn't selected, the translation indicates an error message. The error message in the attachment is indicated by the fact that the source language of the text in the field cannot be recognized. This is probably a mistake and I think it would be appropriate to improve it.
With thanks and greetings and greetings
Zoltán
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@zvaranka That is a known and confirmed bug. No progress for a fix yet.
-
Thank you for the response, I hope there will be a solution as soon az it can be.
-
waiting for bugfix
-
mib3berlin