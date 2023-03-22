Workspaces on mobile
Hello, I have just tested the experimental functionality "Workspaces" on Desktop version (vivaldi://experiments/).
Are Workspaces planned for the mobile version of Vivaldi?
If no, would be very interesting.
Thank you for reading
Translated from French by DeepL
lukaskarabec Translator
I'm also in favor. I would use it and welcome it not only on the phone but also on the tablet, which I use as the main tool for private and work sites.
This is the reason why I haven't migrated from Safari to Vivaldi. Workspaces on Safari sync flawlessly and instantly between the desktop and iPhone / iPad.
mib2berlin
@cgibson @lukaskarabec
Hi, some user read the request but don´t vote for it, vote for it if you like the request.
Well, really I didn’t use the workspace because only recently I installed Vivaldi on IOS but, now, I see some potential. Then as soon as I can, I would like to install e-mail, calendar in all the integrated Vivaldi app (desktop, phone, tablet). Apologize if workspaces can be already used on iPhone because I don’t know how yet.
delasherasg
Any updates? Are we getting workspaces in Mobile?