I am really annoyed by the search engine shortcuts.

Please let us disable it.

Sometimes i want to start a search beginning with e.g: e<space>next word. This will enable ecosia, this annoys me and i usually spend time trying to disable it and then forget what I was searching for...

This gets even worse as you keep adding these unessecary extra browsers...

Guess there already is another thread about this, if so please merge..