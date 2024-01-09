Solved Option to disable search engine shortcuts in address bar
I am really annoyed by the search engine shortcuts.
Please let us disable it.
Sometimes i want to start a search beginning with e.g: e<space>next word. This will enable ecosia, this annoys me and i usually spend time trying to disable it and then forget what I was searching for...
This gets even worse as you keep adding these unessecary extra browsers...
Guess there already is another thread about this, if so please merge..
pafflick Vivaldi Team
With the recently launched Vivaldi 6.5 for Android, you can now choose to enable or disable the Search Engine Shortcuts.
Campedor922
When entering a password starting with the letter "W", e.g. the name of a film in Polish "W głębi lasu", the browser itself changes the search engine from Google to Wikipedia without asking the user. This is annoying and unnecessary because I'm interested in finding information about this video on Google. Unfortunately, Vivaldi does not provide the ability to edit search engine shortcuts or disable this option. Please fix this error.
mib2berlin
@Campedor922
Hi, this is not a error it is a missing feature, iirc there is a feature request about this.
Edit your search engines in a desktop install, if you use sync it update all on the Android system.
This is the only way to edit, add or delete search engines on Android.
Cheers, mib
Campedor922
@mib2berlin It is worth changing it and adding the option for the application user to disable search engine shortcuts from the menu level.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
