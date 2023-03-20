Dear all,

with the current Snapshot version on MS Windows, I have an example site where ads are being loaded after some seconds and I am not able to get them blocked completely with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker. What is interesting about this is that a) if I use uBlock Origin, the ads are being blocked, b) If I use another browser like Brave with the same filter lists as the internal ad blocker in Vivaldi uses, the ads get blocked. Just the internal ad blocker does load the ads after some seconds.

Please try for yourself: www.welt.de

a) Variant with Vivaldi with uBlock Origin enabled (same for FF with uBlock Origin and Brave without anything additional):



b) Variant with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker only (without uBlock Origin):



There are two ads getting "injected" here.

What can I do to also block those?

I already tried to add further lists to ad blocking sources, but no further list helped (and Brave already blocks the ads using its predefined lists - which have been added to Vivaldi, but Vivaldi does not block the ads). Hence I assume there is something "strange" happening here...

And the problem is not only with desktop, but also with mobile version.