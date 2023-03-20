Ads not getting blocked completely with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker
-
Dear all,
with the current Snapshot version on MS Windows, I have an example site where ads are being loaded after some seconds and I am not able to get them blocked completely with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker. What is interesting about this is that a) if I use uBlock Origin, the ads are being blocked, b) If I use another browser like Brave with the same filter lists as the internal ad blocker in Vivaldi uses, the ads get blocked. Just the internal ad blocker does load the ads after some seconds.
Please try for yourself: www.welt.de
a) Variant with Vivaldi with uBlock Origin enabled (same for FF with uBlock Origin and Brave without anything additional):
b) Variant with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker only (without uBlock Origin):
There are two ads getting "injected" here.
What can I do to also block those?
I already tried to add further lists to ad blocking sources, but no further list helped (and Brave already blocks the ads using its predefined lists - which have been added to Vivaldi, but Vivaldi does not block the ads). Hence I assume there is something "strange" happening here...
And the problem is not only with desktop, but also with mobile version.
-
@patrickweiden said in Ads not getting blocked completely with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker:
What can I do to also block those?
use uBlock Origin, until it works.
-
@iAN-CooG: Yes, I currently do. But I would like to only use the internal ad blocker as with Manifest v3 uBlock Origin will be stripped etc. Hence I try to avoid using extensions as much as possible. Besides, there is no uBlock Origin on Vivaldi for Android. Hence I would have the ads on my mobile and get them blocked on desktop.
-
@patrickweiden If there would be a solution I would have stopped using uBO myself.
-
@iAN-CooG: Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo..... So I need to wait... Thank you!
-
Danger1081
I wonder if Vivaldi's native ad blocker has a feature like uBO that is mentioned in this article...
https://www.dedoimedo.com/computers/ublock-origin-chromium-browsers-filtering.html
Suspend network activity until all filter lists are loaded
The example seems slightly different, in that they are talking about the initial launch of the browser, and existing tabs from the previous session. But on the surface, it does seem to make sense that this should happen with every new page opened. I’ve been successful customizing my lists, but I’m pretty ignorant of how the ad blocker’s workflow works.
I’ve wondered in the past if this loading page before finishing loading the ad block was an issue occasionally, when I see different blocked numbers on the same page. It could all be in my head. But I am curious what the process/order is. Still, I’m very happy with the native ad blocker. It and the ever looming manifest v3 was what brought me to Vivaldi in the first place.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Danger1081 said in Ads not getting blocked completely with Vivaldi's internal ad blocker:
Suspend network activity until all filter lists are loaded
As is know, not in Vivaldi Blocker.