Every time you start the browser, you have to log in to Vivaldi mail again
This is not normal at all!
Using your browser's built-in client, yes.
When setting the account up which option did you choose, Use OAuth or Use App-Specific Password?
Does Settings > Mail > Mail Account Name > Servers show Use OAuth selected or deselected, and if the latter are both Password fields populated?
Use OAuth
Yes, I use it.
Does Settings > Mail > Mail Account Name > Servers show Use OAuth selected or deselected, and if the latter are both Password fields populated?
It's okay here...
BUT, every time I start the browser, every time it asks for the password from my Mail.Vivaldi account
Can you post a redacted screenshot of the prompt to re-login?
Can you post a redacted screenshot of the prompt to re-login?
OakdaleFTL
@kirill1996 You're talking about the web-mail service provided by Vivaldi.net... (I use it, too!)
If you click the Remember me on this device box, the browser should let you save your Username and Password, and automatically use them when required.
(BTW: This particular forum is specifically for the Vivaldi email client built into the browser - but optional. Anyhow: No harm done. )
And -Yes!- you can use your Vivaldi webmail account via the email client!
@OakdaleFTL, the image @kirill1996 posted is of the prompt Vivaldi's Mail client shows when authentication via OAuth.
OakdaleFTL
@yojimbo274064400 I too use OAuth (for GMail, it's required!) and I do not have to log in manually after re-launches... In fact, I've never had to manually enter my password since the first time.
AFAICS deleting all browser data does not clear / invalidate the OAuth Access Token, i.e. I can still receive and send via the account that used OAuth for authentication. Therefore I am stumped by how your profile is losing the OAuth Access Token.
Can you create a new profile and see if the issue also occurs there?
mib2berlin
@kirill1996
Hi, do you have enabled Save Webpage Passwords in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ ?
It´s a bit miss leading, the mail passwords are saved there, too.
Cheers, mib
OakdaleFTL
@mib2berlin I do; and they are... Hm.
mib2berlin
@OakdaleFTL
Yes and therefor it work without login every time.
I could not use Vivaldi mail without and 5 mail accounts.
Cheers, mib
If you click the Remember me on this device box, the browser should let you save your Username and Password, and automatically use them when required.
I know. I use it this way.
BUT, one account, no problem logging itself in... The other one, every time I start the browser, requires a login!
-
Hi, do you have enabled Save Webpage Passwords in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ ?
Yes
The problem is still not solved!
My Vivaldi Mail asks for OAuth2 every time I start browser with gmail connected to it. Temporarily I'll use IMAP auth, but that's definitely not planned behavior. It's on fresh install.