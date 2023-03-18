Thank ya'll for your help
Smeeding2535
To me, Vivaldi and my computer are like a shovel. I can dig more dirt with Vivaldi and my computer than i can with my hands; however, there are those of us so technologically challenged that we don't just naturally understand that you can dig more dirt with the blade of the shovel instead of using the handle on the other end. For all of us, who are like me and don't know which end of the shovel to use. THANK YOU.......b³
ditto.....
thank you indeed.
My question is if I cannot find the answer in the help section or understand it
and ask the question in the forums and nobody answers
Then what would be the escalation point to resolve the issue or to learn how to use that particular feature etc ?
@Silouan said in Thank ya'll for your help:
usually you'd wait for a while, and if nobody answers either noone knows the answer or nobody understood the question and is waiting for other folks to figure it out. So it's ok to add a new post and rephrase the question. Which question of yours has gone entirely unanswered so far? (EDIT: I found one thread about hiding deleted email items which I now answered.)
Thank you