That error means that the network code (which is from upstream Chromium) detected that your machine's (local network, inside the firewall) IP-address or network connection changed.

One reason for this can be a bad Wi-fi connection, and it could be triggered by just a drop in the connection, not a new address IIRC. (Bad Wi-fi could be due to too many devices in the area.)

You should see this happening on other Chromium based browsers, too (which Firefox isn't, so it has different network error handling).