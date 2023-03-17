Continuous error ERR_NETWORK_CHANGED
I keep getting an ERR_NETWORK_CHANGED error.
On all websites. Other browser works fine (Firefox). At first I was blaming the ISP, but after sorting them out, I noticed that it's only Vivaldi's error.
All security - surveillance and advertising - turned off.
No vpn.
Vivaldi 5.7.2921.63 (Stable channel) stable (64 бита)
ver da211119d3168df7ce8bfa7e52d5389fd3b877cc
ОС Linux
JavaScript V8 11.0.226.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/110.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
yngve Vivaldi Team
That error means that the network code (which is from upstream Chromium) detected that your machine's (local network, inside the firewall) IP-address or network connection changed.
One reason for this can be a bad Wi-fi connection, and it could be triggered by just a drop in the connection, not a new address IIRC. (Bad Wi-fi could be due to too many devices in the area.)
You should see this happening on other Chromium based browsers, too (which Firefox isn't, so it has different network error handling).
@yngve Thanks, I'll send it to my provider
yngve Vivaldi Team
@arykinvalera You may have misunderstood, the Wifi or firewall network problem I described is on your side of the firewall, not the ISPs (unless your PC is directly connected to the ISP network, which (understatement) not recommended).
For example, there might be so many wireless networks in your area on the same frequencies that they step on each others toes. Changing the frequency of the Wifi router to another band might help.
@yngve I heard you right. Thank you.
I had the same issue with all websites. The reason was a constantly restarting docker container. Fixing it solved the issue with ERR_NETWORK_CHANGED.
Same problem here for many past versions of Vivaldi. Ubuntu in a VM on Vmware workstation on Windows 10. Ubuntu VM also has Docker containers running but none are flapping / stopping or restarting and so they are stable. So there are no network related issues. Pinging local hosts and the default gateway are rock solid with no drops. Wired connection. Firefox works fine. Haven't got the time or inclination to download chrome to confirm the whole chromium thing so as I have a solution (Firefox) I would use that. I will continue to use Vivaldi on my main machine though.