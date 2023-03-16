@ Lugh1 said in Shortcut / Bookmark to Bookmarks folder:

I too am looking for a solution. For now the only thing I have found is to add a shortcut on the folders I use most often. This way if I insert the shortcut on the search I find the folder immediately, but it is not perfect.

I can't keep the result when I delete the shortcut from the search

I might have not understood your post back then and took it to lightly, but it inspired my today

So I just started putting ## in front of the desired folder names. There are no other occurrences of ## in my 20k+ bookmarks and folders, so it works great with the search filter in bookmarks panel.

I have solid top level structure of the bookmarks, so it doesn't matter that much that it's a bit messy below, it's easy to find what I am looking for.