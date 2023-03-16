-
I would like to have some sort of shortcut / command chain to navigate to specific folder in the bookmarks tree (in a similar fashion as folder shortcuts work in Windows). Has anyone think about that or make some workable solution?
I too am looking for a solution. For now the only thing I have found is to add a shortcut on the folders I use most often. This way if I insert the shortcut on the search I find the folder immediately, but it is not perfect.
I can't keep the result when I delete the shortcut from the search
Pesala Ambassador
The best way to navigate menus is with Access Keys. You will soon remember the sequence if you open the same folders frequently. Edit folder or bookmark names to insert an & before the desired access key to avoid duplicates.
There is no need to touch the mouse if you organise the bookmark tree thoroughly.
@Pesala Interesting. Definitely not my style though Plus I am a visual person, so I would like to do that in the bookmarks panel, so that the destination stays on screen until I decide to navigate elsewhere.
I might have not understood your post back then and took it to lightly, but it inspired my today
So I just started putting ## in front of the desired folder names. There are no other occurrences of ## in my 20k+ bookmarks and folders, so it works great with the search filter in bookmarks panel.
I have solid top level structure of the bookmarks, so it doesn't matter that much that it's a bit messy below, it's easy to find what I am looking for.