Icons style as Vivaldi default
Please add an option to make icons in side panel (and maybe for extensions too) the same as vivaldi default style. I am sure it's not difficult (easier than make pager dark).
@Heysup What do you mean? You want the website favicons to be line-art like the panel icons? That would be difficult to do for every possible website.
I would think having the option to set your own custom web panel icons would be better.
As @LonM says, it would be difficult to (I dare say unreasonable) to have icons like Vivaldi’s for every possible website; after all, these icons have to be made by some one.
@LonM There is a css workaround I already used for chromium buttons though. But still unsure if resonable
.button-toolbar-webpanel [name="WEBPANEL_ed0c0714-9a01-4f45-aed6-67272d238e2c"] img { filter: invert(1) brightness(1) saturate(0) opacity(.7) ; }
Also, pretty sure an upgrade will destroy them
@Hadden89 Yes, I use something similar. I was not sure if that is quite what the original poster was asking for.
@LonM how does android theme do it?