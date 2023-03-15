More things to import from other browsers.
I noticed Vivaldi was unable to unable to import my login sessions, cookies and saved data for websites, and browser extensions and their data. For context, I came from edge. I love this browser so far but unfortunately I cannot use it without those things.
@Dogeiscut Hi, not sure if any browser allows you to import cache and cookies from other browsers. It probably wouldn't work to well even if "possible".
There are some good technical reasons why copying cache (size) and cookies (persistence) between browsers or synced is not going to work.
Does Edge allow you to import cookies and cache from other browsers?
Then how does edge or even Arc knows and import all the login sessions, extensions (which is downloaded). Moving from chrome to vivaldi is not fast as i have to redo all the settings, install all the extension manually and log back to all the websites. @Pathduck