vivaldi ad blocker not working.
Ad blocker is not working. If I hover on the shield symbol just to the left of the address bar, a message is displayed saying "blocking is inactive due to missing or disabled rule lists" I have no idea what this means or how to fix it.
This is on a fresh install of Debian 11 (done today).
I have Vivaldi on another distro (Mint), and adblocking is working fine on that one.
All advice gratefully received.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mogplus8
Hi, check the Manage Sources in vivaldi://settings/privacy/
if the default lists are enabled.
Sometimes you have to disable/enable to update them.
Is still a bit strange if they are no enabled by default.
Cheers, mib
harploss63
Nice! This fixed a similar issue on my end.
For any of the checkboxes with text like "Never Fetched", even if they were enabled, disabling then re-enabling each of the checkboxes re-fetched the blocking lists, which made the adblocker functional again.