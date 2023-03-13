@fontcl Hi there

I think you're over-complicating things - for one a lot of what you do changes other stuff around, possibly making stuff harder to change down the line. Opacity for instance has nothing with bookmarks bar height, it's only your personal preference

And I'd stay away from messing with the margins of the webview-container, that will get you in trouble if you change other stuff.

The Vivaldi UI uses a lot of CSS Flex - and if start changing stuff to absolute positioning it's easy to make a mess, and you have to change other stuff to compensate etc etc.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/flex

If all you wanted was a slimmer bookmarks bar, all that's needed is:

/* resize bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar { height: 20px !important; }

The !important is needed because the selector in common.css is specified as .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar - so that one wins by higher specificity. If you want to avoid using !important (generally a good idea) you could do:

.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { height: 20px; }

The folder and favicons are 16px, so going below that will clip. I think 20 is about as low as I'd recommend for at least some padding. Otherwise you'd need to start changing the SVG/IMG elements as well as font size