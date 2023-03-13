Bookmark bar horizontal reduce height
As I didn't find any modified css I created one. Now the bookmark bar looks more slimmed (thinner).
/* resize bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar { position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 26px; z-index: 1; } #webview-container { margin-top: 21px !important; } /* change font bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar .observer { padding-top: 9px; font-size: 11.5px; opacity:0.7; }
I am not a code expert in case someone can improve or simplify it.
@fontcl Hi there
I think you're over-complicating things - for one a lot of what you do changes other stuff around, possibly making stuff harder to change down the line. Opacity for instance has nothing with bookmarks bar height, it's only your personal preference
And I'd stay away from messing with the margins of the webview-container, that will get you in trouble if you change other stuff.
The Vivaldi UI uses a lot of CSS Flex - and if start changing stuff to absolute positioning it's easy to make a mess, and you have to change other stuff to compensate etc etc.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/flex
If all you wanted was a slimmer bookmarks bar, all that's needed is:
/* resize bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar { height: 20px !important; }
The
!importantis needed because the selector in common.css is specified as
.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar- so that one wins by higher specificity. If you want to avoid using
!important(generally a good idea) you could do:
.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar-bottom .bookmark-bar { height: 20px; }
The folder and favicons are 16px, so going below that will clip. I think 20 is about as low as I'd recommend for at least some padding. Otherwise you'd need to start changing the SVG/IMG elements as well as font size
@Pathduck Thanks, helped me realize that my CSS has been broken for awhile now Guess I don't actually care about those extra few pixels of screen real estate that much.
I also had this in my CSS, but it doesn't seem to be necessary anymore:
/* Before pseudo element prevented shrinking height */ .bookmark-bar button:before { height: 22px !important; }
@nomadic Well, the
:beforeis still there, set at 30px height, but doesn't seem to do much, it's just an empty element. Of course, you might run into weird stuff if you change stuff like adding separators etc. There's probably a reason why it's there I guess, but I can't think of one right now...?
So it's probably a good idea to just set that as the same height as the bar, just in case
Oh and forgot to say, I avoid the whole issue by simply not using the bookmarks bar
@Pathduck thanks for your clarification! It works great!
Seems css it's not working in vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
@fontcl the code seems to work fine. What exactly doesn't work?
/* resize bookmark tab */ .bookmark-bar { height: 20px !important; }
not working at all
Other configurations on bookmark bar like removing arrows or font size not working either
/* Hide folder arrow icons on the bookmark bar when set to text only */ .bookmark-bar.text button.folder span.VivaldiSvgIcon { display: none; }
/* change font bookmark tab size*/ .bookmark-bar .observer { font-size: 13px; padding-bottom: 0px; opacity:0.6; font-weight: normal }
@fontcl For me all the code you've provided is working fine. I've tested it on Windows and don't know if it's OS dependent.
@oudstand thank you very much!
I'm using macos monterey 12.7.5
I renamed the home folder of my administrator account in my mac, and know it's working, I don't know why but css mods are working again.
Hi,
Please, update your other Topic about CAS not working.
Thx