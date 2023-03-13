Where's the Delete Session button?
I'm on Snapshot 5.8.2955.3 on Linux, and I can't find where to delete saved sessions. It used to be on the Open Session dialog.
@paul1149 In Windows, at least, it's still there.
Thanks, @Ayespy. Just to prove I'm not going crazy (or at least, not worse than I usually am):
@paul1149 That's really weird. I'm trying to fire up my Linux box to see if I can reproduce that, but it will take me a while. It's not cooperating.
@paul1149 So it's not doing that on ArchLinux for me, either. Do you use any extensions or customizations?
@Ayespy I just disabled all extensions, no difference. I have no customizations. I recently forced a new Preferences file, to solve a strange inability to log in to facebook or twitter. Then I resynced everything back up. At first I could log on to facebook, but today I can't again. Twitter does work though. I'm thinking of starting the whole profile from scratch.
I just got a pertinent idea. Just before I enabled the Workspaces experiment. That could have a bearing on Sessions, perhaps.
@Ayespy Yes, I disabled the Workspaces experiment (found it too confusing anyway), and the Delete button is back.
@paul1149
Hi, nice find, please report this to the bug tracker.
It would be really bad if this lands in the next stable.
I can confirm the report internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@paul1149
Confirmed!
Cheers, mib
@paul1149 I reported some weeks ago
VB-95054 "Missing Delete button in Open Session window" - Confirmed.
I set your report as related.
edwardp Ambassador
On the same Linux Snapshot version (.deb) and I have the Delete button. File/Open Saved Session...
Another issue is that deleting sessions does not actually delete their .bin files. I still have a folder full of them, whereas half of them should be gone.
@paul1149
Hi, I can confirm this on Linux, one session created/deleted today but .bin is still there.
Please report.
Cheers, mib
ErrorUserNotFound
Any progress on this? Have the same error.
I think there is no need to re-add a Delete button, you can use Sessions Panel.