Hello everyone,
I would like all web-links from Windows Shell to open in Vivaldi Incognito Mode by default when I click them (File Explorer, .URL shortcuts, links inside other apps, etc.)
The reason is, sometimes I want to quickly open a single link without having to start a full browser-session.
For example, this is handy when I'm playing a game and want to quickly Alt-Tab to desktop, check an external YouTube-video link, close window without care and Alt-Tab back into game.
Right now I have another browser set as default just for that purpose, but I would prefer to use Vivaldi to keep all my settings and customizations. I just don't want to load a full 100-tabs-session every time I click on a random link inside my OS.
I found a solution to this for Chrome by appending
--incognitoto
(Default)string under
HKCR\ChromeHTML\shell\open\commandin Windows Registry.
The same value is present for
BraveHTMLin the same location, but when I search for "VivaldiHTML", there are no matches in Registry.
Any ideas?
️ SOLUTION: The registry location is
VivaldiHTMand it did not exist because Vivaldi was not set as Default Browser. After setting Vivaldi as default browser the required registry string was created automatically.
mib2berlin
@dvincent
Hi, this is really just an idea, Vivaldi is default installed for user but you can install it for all user like the other browser.
This influence many things in Windows for Vivaldi, notifications work different for example.
May the Registry entry appears.
You can simply remover Vivaldi and reinstall for all user to test this, your user data are untouched.
Make a backup of your user data folder to be 100% save.
I cant test this at moment, I am on Linux now.
Cheers, mib
Look for
HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.(...)and choose the one that is set as your default browser (if you have more Vivaldi installations, like me). You can do that by comparing the program path under
\shell\open\command\. So I guess it should be
HTMin your search string, not
HTML.
I just checked this, and it works perfectly. Actually, I'm gonna use this from now on - wish I knew about this trick earlier!
@dvincent I have
Computer\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTMin Regedit.
@mib2berlin @pafflick @Pathduck Thanks for the quick reply, guys!
I don't have any "VivaldiHTM" entries under HKCR. Do you have Vivaldi installed for all users, like @mib2berlin suggested?
Searching the registry for "VivaldiHTM" I found only
VivaldiHTM.{ManyCharacters}under
Computer\HKEY_USERS\{ManyCharacters}\SOFTWARE\Classes\.htm\OpenWithProgids.
This string is empty by default (no value set).
Is this something we can work with?
(I'm glad my question was useful to you, @pafflick )
@dvincent I have it installed as "Standalone" with the option "Make standalone Vivaldi available as a default app" checked. Are you able to set Vivaldi as default in Windows settings?
-
Hi,
Saving this as .REG
And editing to point to your User ID [SID] and Vivaldi Paths should work
Vivaldi Snap
REGEDIT4 [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU] @="Vivaldi HTML Document" "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\Application] "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU" "ApplicationIcon"="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" "ApplicationName"="Vivaldi S [D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev]" "ApplicationDescription"="Access the Internet" "ApplicationCompany"="Vivaldi Technologies AS." [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell] [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell\open] [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell\open\command] @="\"D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe\" \" --enable-low-end-device-mode --process-per-site --force-dark-mode --enable-features=OverlayScrollbar --single-argument %1\""
Vivaldi Stable
REGEDIT4 [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY] @="Vivaldi HTML Document" "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY\Application] "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY" "ApplicationIcon"="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" "ApplicationName"="Vivaldi S [D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldi]" "ApplicationDescription"="Accede a Internet." "ApplicationCompany"="Vivaldi Technologies AS." [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY\shell] [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY\shell\open] [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\VivaldiHTM.JCAWF3YIPHH3JWUFNVI4SZBSWY\shell\open\command] @="\"D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe\" --single-argument %1"
Replace / Add the Switches with your Incognito
Back up the registry branch before edit.
Even make a Restore Point.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Vivaldi Snap
Vivaldi HTM
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU] @="Vivaldi HTML Document" [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\Application] "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU" "ApplicationIcon"="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" "ApplicationName"="Vivaldi S [D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev]" "ApplicationDescription"="Access the Internet" "ApplicationCompany"="Vivaldi Technologies AS." [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell] [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell\open] [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\VivaldiHTM.CWH53WBJZZSUTKONTXPSRLD2VU\shell\open\command] @="\"D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe\" --enable-low-end-device-mode --process-per-site --force-dark-mode --enable-features=OverlayScrollbar --single-argument %1"
Vivaldi HTTPS
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\https] "EditFlags"=dword:00000002 "URL Protocol"="" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\https\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\https\shell] @="open" [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\https\shell\open] [HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-1689247238-2828968568-725685462-1000_Classes\https\shell\open\command] @="\"D:\\PortableApps\\Vivaldi Technologies\\Vivaldidev\\Application\\vivaldi.exe\" --enable-low-end-device-mode --process-per-site --force-dark-mode --enable-features=OverlayScrollbar --single-argument %1"
Same procedure, point to your SID and V Paths.
@pafflick I am running latest Vivaldi Stable installed with default settings for one user (non-portable). Vivaldi is installed in %APPDATA%. And yes, I have the option to set Vivaldi as Default Browser in Windows.
-
@Zalex108 Backing up a registry before making any changes is a good tip, however, there's no need to change so many entries. Furthermore, the
VivaldiHTMentry is added with a unique string for each installation, so the ones you shared will most likely work on your computer only. There are also flags that others might not want to use.
To keep it short, you just need to edit one value under
\HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.[unique ID]\shell\open\commandto something like this:
"[Vivaldi installation path]\Application\vivaldi.exe" --incognito --single-argument %1
@dvincent I just tested installing Vivaldi for a single user and it created a new registry entry under HKCR. Not sure why it doesn't show up for you - perhaps it's because of the non-admin account? That's the only difference I can think of now.
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for the elaborate answer!
To be completely honest, I'm very hesitant applying big changes like that to my Registry.
Creating a simple string or updating an existing value by appending
--incognitoI can manage, because I understand what I'm doing (and can easily revert if needed).
But anything requiring significant registry altering, like running reg files with multiple entries and variables, I'm not comfortable doing to my system.
-
Yes,
Mentioned to edit those pointing to needed SID, V Path and Add / Replace the Flags
xDD
But it's an overview on +/- how will look at the end.
For what I've seen, the Unique V ID is the same here for W7 and W11
-
@pafflick SOLVED
The value was missing for me probably because I did not have Vivaldi set as default browser (for the reasons stated in the OP).
So I have reset all my defaults under Windows Default Apps, set Default Browser to Vivaldi and restarted PC.
After booting, location
HKCR\VivaldiHTM.[unique ID]\shell\open\commandwith
(Default)string inside was created in my registry, and appending
--incognitoafter
...vivaldi.exe"like you showed did the trick! It works perfectly!
Thanks to everyone for helping me out
The mentioned Reg is intended to apply what You've achieved when marking V as default in a default installation, but for those using Standalone, the way is to export the working Registry entries and edit them when needed for the different users/installs before merge them.
Actually it should look like the provided with the SID/Path pointing to your own installation.
You can save your related Reg entries for the future and apply it after a Refresh/Reinstall or on other systems following the same proposed steps, Edit SID/Paths/Flags.
@Zalex108 Thanks for the explanation, it's good to know these registry paths exist in case I ever need to work with one.
For me personally, I find it a good practice to not port/backup/restore any registry settings across different machines, accounts or installs, because those operations are very prone to human error and to being outdated with every new app/OS release.
This is why I am hesitant about changing registry values using any kind of automation, like a script or .reg file, because IMHO, these get outdated the moment they are created (even if I created them myself).
I always prefer to install and manage software "as is", and only alter Registry as a last resort option to solving a problem which cannot be solved otherwise, on a case-to-case basis.
-
