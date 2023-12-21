SOLVED

Hello everyone,

I would like all web-links from Windows Shell to open in Vivaldi Incognito Mode by default when I click them (File Explorer, .URL shortcuts, links inside other apps, etc.)

The reason is, sometimes I want to quickly open a single link without having to start a full browser-session.

For example, this is handy when I'm playing a game and want to quickly Alt-Tab to desktop, check an external YouTube-video link, close window without care and Alt-Tab back into game.

Right now I have another browser set as default just for that purpose, but I would prefer to use Vivaldi to keep all my settings and customizations. I just don't want to load a full 100-tabs-session every time I click on a random link inside my OS.

I found a solution to this for Chrome by appending --incognito to (Default) string under HKCR\ChromeHTML\shell\open\command in Windows Registry.

The same value is present for BraveHTML in the same location, but when I search for "VivaldiHTML", there are no matches in Registry.

Any ideas?