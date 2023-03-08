We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi blog with own domain
I am wondering if it is possible to have a vivaldi blog with my own domain.
@kleppar No. That is not planned.
Not sure if its against the tos but you could purchase a domain -> Create subdomain -> point the subdomain at your blog page as an alias. I did this for my Minecraft server by pointing a subdomain at a noip dynamic dns hostname which points at my home address. I use the noip thing incase my address changes.
@Enadasa No, a subdomain blog12345.vivaldi.net has not a extra IP, it has the IP of vivaldi.net.
Creating own domain with a IP of vivaldi.net is DNS hijacking and forbidden as it violates ToS.
@DoctorG Besides, the server wouldn't recognize the Host header so wouldn't work in any case - DNS hijacking or not
@Pathduck Yes. I forgot.
But, may be, user could use reverse proxy on their own subdomain, NGinx and Apache are able to do that.
@DoctorG Thanks for informing me about that, as I wasn't totally sure.