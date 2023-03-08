This one is super easy, and makes obvious sense.

If I have two bookmarks, one titled "newegg" and one titled "newsblur".... CURRENTLY what happens is.... when I type "new" into the address bar, "newegg" always comes up as the suggested bookmark every time. However, I have visited newegg.com maybe 1 time, and newsblur.com about 100 times. A user-friendly browser should always prioritize a MORE FREQUENTLY VISITED site over a less frequently visited site, especially if the difference is significant.

When multiple bookmarks match on an autocomplete string, Vivaldi should weight its suggestions based on history count, rather than naively by alphabetical order. (I assume this is what's happening now.)

Also worth noting here that Firefox gets this 100% right (and has for years) and does exactly what I am suggesting here.